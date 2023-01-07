Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

