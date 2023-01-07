Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $159,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.