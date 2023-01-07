Reviewing Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Codexis has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codexis and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $104.75 million 3.37 -$21.28 million ($0.48) -11.21 Comstock $860,000.00 41.13 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codexis has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.4% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -23.49% -19.59% -13.10% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Codexis and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 265.55%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Comstock.

Summary

Codexis beats Comstock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

