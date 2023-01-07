Reviewing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 4.02 $4.66 billion $12.73 10.01 Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.60 -$241.73 million $3.44 3.69

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 16 1 2.86 Comstock Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $155.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 29.84% 35.36% 20.51% Comstock Resources 29.59% 70.54% 16.69%

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Comstock Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Comstock Resources on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

