Reviewing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -586.30% -73.83% -33.47% Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HEXO and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 1 5 1 0 2.00 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $10.01, indicating a potential upside of 778.07%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares HEXO and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $146.20 million 0.33 -$845.90 million ($28.43) -0.04 Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HEXO beats Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

