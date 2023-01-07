Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.76. The stock had a trading volume of 857,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,144. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

