Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

UPS stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.95. 3,690,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

