Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.