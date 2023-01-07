Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 102,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

