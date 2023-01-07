Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 511,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

