Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 9th

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 9th.

Ridgestone Mining Stock Down 21.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,433. Ridgestone Mining has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.01.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

