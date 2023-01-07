Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.96

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.35. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 3,205,819 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RITM. Barclays reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 663,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 379,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

