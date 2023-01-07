Riverview Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.59. 3,464,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $435.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

