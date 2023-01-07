Riverview Trust Co Has $251,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 148,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 379.0% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 3,668,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

