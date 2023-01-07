Riverview Trust Co Has $445,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.5 %

PEG stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,683. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

