Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.79. 897,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

