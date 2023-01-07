Riverview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. 7,077,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.