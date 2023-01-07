Robert W. Baird Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.24.

Shares of BA opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

