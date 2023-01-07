Rocket Pool Price Reaches $22.86 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $22.86 or 0.00135029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $435.36 million and $1.07 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

