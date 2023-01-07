Rune (RUNE) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,440.48 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34769841 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

