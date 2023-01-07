SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.09

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.00 million and $0.09 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00432536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.91 or 0.01736882 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.00 or 0.30552348 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,998,413,617,655 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

