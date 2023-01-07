Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

