Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $140.51. 9,145,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

