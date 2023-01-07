Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Basf Stock Up 2.3 %

BAS opened at €52.81 ($56.18) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a one year high of €69.15 ($73.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.77 and its 200-day moving average is €44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

