Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €149.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($158.51) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($134.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU stock opened at €141.90 ($150.96) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.48.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.