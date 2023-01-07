Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.49) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA:KGX opened at €33.69 ($35.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.85. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

