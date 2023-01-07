Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $4.48 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00026462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

