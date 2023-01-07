Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,302.92 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $1,302.92 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.79 or 0.07460366 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

