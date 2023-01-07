Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

