Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 76 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $178.92 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

