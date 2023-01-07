SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. 6,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

SBM Offshore Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Further Reading

