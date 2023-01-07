Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $114.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

