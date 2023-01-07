Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

SLNA stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75. Selina Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

