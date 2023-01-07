Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $95.46

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.46 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.21). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.18), with a volume of 269,701 shares changing hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.18. The company has a market capitalization of £578.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.43.

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

