Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.74

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.36). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 223,400 shares changing hands.
Serabi Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.68.
About Serabi Gold
Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.