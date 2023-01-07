Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.74

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.36). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 223,400 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.68.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Rating)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

