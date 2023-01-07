ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.53. 2,676,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

