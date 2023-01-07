Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.20.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.40. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$32.96 and a 52-week high of C$39.49.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.96%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.