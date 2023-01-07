Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,350 ($28.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £164.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.14. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,358.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,260.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

