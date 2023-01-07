Shentu Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $64.62 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,025,709 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

