ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Review

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 31.73 -$9.14 million $2.33 89.36 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $250.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Volatility & Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 20.48% 30.08% 21.85% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -1.41%

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Rating)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.