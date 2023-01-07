Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($170.21) to €145.00 ($154.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SIEGY stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

