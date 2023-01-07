Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

