Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVE opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

