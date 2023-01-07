Simmons Bank Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $193.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

