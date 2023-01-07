Simmons Bank Sells 6,934 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.