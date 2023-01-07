Simmons Bank Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.