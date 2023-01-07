Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,050,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

