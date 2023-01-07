Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.17.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,050,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
