SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040495 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00234463 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05197082 USD and is up 10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $12,225,545.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

