Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $276.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

