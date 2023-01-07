Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $240.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

